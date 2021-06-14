Wind advisory in effect Monday for Tahoe; Temps rise this week

A view this weekend from the top of Twin Peaks in South Lake Tahoe. (Provided / Mike Peron)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A lake wind advisory is in effect Monday for Lake Tahoe.

After a couple of days without gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Reno on Monday morning issued a lake wind advisory that will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m.

The wildflowers were blooming this weekend in the Angora burn scar area. (Provided / Bill Rozak)



Winds will be sustained at about 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

The water on both Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake will be rough with waves possible up to 3 feet.

The conditions will be hazardous for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

Officials advise staying off the water until conditions improve.

Temperatures are also ramping up this week.

The service said record high temperatures may be broken this week.

Monday and Tuesday the highs will be in the mid 70s but the temperatures jump on Wednesday to 84. The over-80-degree temps are expected to last into the weekend.

The overnight lows will be warm in the high 50s.

The winds may remain with the service calling for gusts in the 15 mph range on Tuesday before increasing to 20 mph on Wednesday.