Wind advisory in effect Saturday at Tahoe; Light rain, snow possible

Waves are expected to reach up to 4 feet Saturday on Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winds will be gusting and the water will be rough this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory through Saturday and recommends all small sized boats, kayaks and paddleboards remain off the water until conditions improve.

Southwest winds will sweep through Tahoe at about 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Waves on Tahoe are expected to reach up to 4 feet, but warnings have also been issued for Donner and Fallen Leaf lakes.

The wind could bring in rain showers Saturday night before 11 p.m. and the chilly 36 degree low temperature will adjust the snow level to around 6,400, according to the NWS.

The wind slows down a bit Sunday to about 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph coming from the west.

There is a 20% chance of snow showers late in the morning mixed with rain. But otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a cool, high temp of about 49.

The wind remains through Sunday and the overnight low will dip under freezing.

The forecast shows the clouds moving out next week with Monday expected to be sunny and clear with a high near 60 and light wind.