Wind advisory issued Tuesday for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind remains at Lake Tahoe on Wednesday but the critical fire danger has dissipated.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 9 p.m.
Officials are forecasting southwest winds from 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.
Waves are expected to reach up to 3 feet making the conditions hazardous for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
Officials advise staying off the water until conditions improve.
The service issued red flag warnings for Sunday and Monday and although the strong wind remains, the humidity has risen enough to escape the critical fire danger. The service also had a lake wind advisory in effect on Monday.
The high temperatures also plummet for the next couple of days as a low pressure system makes its way through the region.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the high 50s with the low in the mid 30s. The high for Wednesday will be in the low 50s and the overnight low may dip below freezing.
The temps begin to rise on Thursday with the high expected to reach 60.
The weekend looks to have sunny skies with temps in the mid 70s.
