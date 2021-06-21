Wind advisory, possible thunderstorms in Lake Tahoe forecast

A view Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort. (Provided

Alertwildfire.org)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the Lake Tahoe forecast this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Monday morning issued a lake wind advisory that is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m.

Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph with sustained southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. The wind will make lake conditions hazardous, including waves up to 3 feet.

The choppy conditions could wreak havoc for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

Officials advise staying out of the water until conditions improve.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of about 80. The temperature slightly lowers Tuesday through Thursday to the mid 70s.

On Wednesday and Thursday there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the late morning to afternoon.

Winds are expected to remain steady at 10 to 15 mph into Thursday.

The extended forecast shows the temperature rising Friday to the high 70s and reaching the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

South Lake Tahoe on Thursday and Friday broke over 35-year-old heat records and came close to breaking them for the entire weekend with Sunday’s high of 86 just one degree below the hottest day ever for that time of year.