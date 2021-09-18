Wind advisory, rain, high elevation snow this weekend for Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong wind, a sharp drop in temperatures and rain showers are all on tap this weekend for Lake Tahoe, and even some possible high elevation snow.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory for Saturday and said a storm will push into the region later in the evening that will bring rain showers and lower than average temperatures, including below freezing overnight that could impact sensitive vegetation.

The wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. The wind is expected to be in the 15-20 mph range with gusts up to 40 mph making waves up to 4 feet on Tahoe. The service advises staying off the water due to the possible hazardous conditions.

The service said the best chances for rainfall will be north of Interstate 80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible between I-80 and U.S. Highway 50.

Saturday’s high is expected to be about 70 and drops to the low 40s overnight.

The snow level starts at 9,100 feet and will rise to about 11,000 feet after midnight.

On Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain before 11 a.m. The snow level will hover around 10,500 feet before dropping to 9,000 feet in the afternoon.

Sunday’s high is expected to be in the low 60s with the overnight low about freezing.

The storm appears to exit the region Sunday afternoon into the evening and next week the forecast through Friday calls for mostly sunny and clear skies with high temps in the high 70s.