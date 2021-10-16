Wind advisory, snow showers forecast for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Warm fall temperatures will give way to strong, gusty winds and possible snow this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement and a wind advisory on Friday that calls for a weather pattern change that includes possible triple digit winds across mountaintops and snow that could affect travel early next week.

After enjoying a warm Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s, a fast-moving cold front will travel through the region late Sunday into Monday bringing wind, rain and snow.

Widespread wind gusts are expected to be around 40-50 mph with gusts above 60 mph for wind prone areas with 100 mph gusts possible across Sierra ridgetops, the service said.

Snow levels will be around 5,000-6,000 feet Sunday night into Monday morning and up to 3 inches of snow is expected for mountain passes and about 1 inch at lake level. The service advised Monday morning commuters to wake up early in case roads are in less than ideal conditions.

The wind advisory is in effect from 2-11 p.m. on Sunday.

“Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase,” the service said in a statement. “Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries or candles in the event of a power outage.”

The service is also forecasting a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.