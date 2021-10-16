Wind advisory, snow showers forecast for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Warm fall temperatures will give way to strong, gusty winds and possible snow this weekend at Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement and a wind advisory on Friday that calls for a weather pattern change that includes possible triple digit winds across mountaintops and snow that could affect travel early next week.
After enjoying a warm Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s, a fast-moving cold front will travel through the region late Sunday into Monday bringing wind, rain and snow.
Widespread wind gusts are expected to be around 40-50 mph with gusts above 60 mph for wind prone areas with 100 mph gusts possible across Sierra ridgetops, the service said.
Snow levels will be around 5,000-6,000 feet Sunday night into Monday morning and up to 3 inches of snow is expected for mountain passes and about 1 inch at lake level. The service advised Monday morning commuters to wake up early in case roads are in less than ideal conditions.
The wind advisory is in effect from 2-11 p.m. on Sunday.
“Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase,” the service said in a statement. “Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries or candles in the event of a power outage.”
The service is also forecasting a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
What we can learn after Caldor Fire (Opinion)
I passed fire trucks again this morning as I drove down Pleasant Valley Rd. (I began writing this several weeks ago.) The helicopters are still using the Placerville airport as a helipad as we see…