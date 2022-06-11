Wind advisory, thunderstorms in forecast this weekend for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be a windy weekend at Lake Tahoe with rain showers and thunderstorms also possible.
The gusty southern winds on Saturday will begin in the 5-10 mph range before increasing to 10-15 in the afternoon with gusts up to 25-30 mph.
After coming within one degree (83) of tying a heat record on Friday, high temperatures will dip back down into the 70s and mid 60s for Sunday when the wind gets even stronger.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a wind advisory for the greater Tahoe region that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 8 p.m.
Southwest winds will be sustained in the 25-35 mph range with gusts up to 50 mph, the advisory said.
The service advises securing loose items and added that tree damage and power outages are possible. The strong winds are expected through Sunday night.
There is a slight chance of showers early Sunday with growing chances (50%) after noon. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast before midnight with the snow level dropping to about 8,000 feet.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 64 and light 5-10 mph winds.
