Wind advisory kicks off weekend at Lake Tahoe; Temp to drop Sunday
Wind and warm temperatures start the weekend at Lake Tahoe but it may finish with high elevation snow and rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at noon Saturday and lasts through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Western wind will consistently range from 15 to 25 mph but will gust up to 45 mph according to the NWS forecast.
The strongest conditions are expected in the early afternoon and early evening.
Waves are expected to reach 4 feet high making conditions hazardous for smaller crafts like kayaks and paddle boards.
Officials say boaters may want to postpone lake activities this weekend and that they should always check lake conditions before heading out onto the water.
The high on Saturday is expected to reach 83 with an overnight low of 53.
The wind blows in some cooler weather Sunday where the high will be about 65. The low will dip into the high 30s.
There is a slight chance of rain Sunday night with the snow level dropping to about 8,200 feet.
The mild temps continue into early next week with Monday’s high expected to be 61 with the low around 40.
Temps are expected to slowly rise the rest of the week.
