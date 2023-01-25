Wind advisory, weekend snow on tap for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eastern winds will pick up Thursday creating rough conditions on Lake Tahoe and a snowstorm is materializing for this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday for easterly winds ranging between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Three-foot waves are possible which will create hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

The high temps will range in the mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and peaking at 50 on Friday before dropping back into the 40s on Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday. The overnight lows will be in the teens.

The weather service has been watching a change in the weather pattern for several days and said there’s more clarity with an approaching “slider” system that is expected to enter the region on Sunday and last into Monday.

“A track southward, staying closer to the Sierra, will result in a wetter and windier solution,” the service said. “Now, with sliders there isn’t a major moisture feed to begin with so we aren’t looking at major precip totals compared to what we’ve become used to.”

The service said there is a 40-50% chance the Sierra crest exceeds 6 inches of snow and a 20-40% chance the basin exceeds 4 inches which will impact travel Sunday and possibly into Monday morning.

Winds will again kick up ahead of the storm with southwest ridgetop gusts reaching up to 80 mph, with 100 mph gusts possible.