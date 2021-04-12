Wind, rain and snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

Gusty winds, thunderstorms and several inches of snow are possible this week at Lake Tahoe.

A view of Fallen Leaf Lake, just south of Lake Tahoe. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement for increased wind and rain and snow showers on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The service said while it will be mostly rain for lower elevations, snow pellets may mix in at times.

Monday will feature sunny skies with a high near 58 and 5 to 15 mph northwest winds. The overnight low will hover around 35.

The wind increases Tuesday with the strongest gusts of about 35 to 45 mph expected for south of U.S. Highway 50 and 25 to 35 north of that. Officials added that the wind on Tuesday will make it feel much colder than the actual temperature.

Lake Tahoe will have rough conditions and officials warn aviation will be difficult as well as travel for high profile vehicles in the valleys.

Rain and snow showers will be hit and miss with brief periods of heavier showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The service said Sierra passes such as Mt. Rose Highway, Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, Monitor Pass, Donner Summit and Tioga Pass could see several inches of snow. Accumulations are likely to be short-lived, or possibly non-existent, during the daylight hours given the time of year. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon both days.

The snow level will hover at about 6,800 feet with the high on Tuesday reaching above 50. A 40% chance of snow showers continues Tuesday night with the low dropping to 31.

On Wednesday the chance of snow showers continues through the evening but little or no accumulation is expected during the day.

The skies clear up again starting on Thursday and will last through the weekend.

The temperatures gradually warm with Thursday’s high about 52, Friday will be about 56 and the weekend will feature sun with highs in the low 60s.