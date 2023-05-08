Wind, showers to start week at Tahoe followed by warm, dry period

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It will be a windy start to the week at Truckee-Tahoe followed by chances for showers and thunderstorms before a drier, warmer period takes hold.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and lasts for 12 hours. Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Sierra wind gusts could approach 70 mph. The strong winds could create waves up to 3 feet on Lake Tahoe which would make small boats, kayaks and paddle boards prone to capsizing.

The service advises to check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights and consider postponing boating activities until a day with less wind.

The next low pressure system in the spring weather series arrives on Monday afternoon with up to a 25% chance of showers and thunderstorms from the Tahoe Basin northward into Lassen and Washoe counties.

For Tuesday, the precipitation chances drop to 15% with the best potential for storms from the Tahoe Basin south towards Mono and Inyo counties, the service said. Gusty winds will remain in the 20-25 mph range.

For Wednesday, high pressure will strengthen allowing for high temperatures to begin a slow, upward trend, but will remain 5-10 degrees below average for the date. Winds may gust up to 35 mph in the afternoon with a slight chance of light showers and thunder in the Sierra.

The highs through Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lows 50s.

The service said the high pressure will continue to strengthen and by Thursday, temperatures will return to normal (61 high, 32 low), before moving above Friday with an expected high of 64 and upper 60s for the weekend.

With the warmer temperatures, snowmelt will once again start to become enhanced with a return of higher flows to rivers, streams and creeks.