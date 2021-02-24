Wind, slight chance of snow in Lake Tahoe forecast
It’s been windy and dry at Lake Tahoe the past few days, but the forecast is showing a small chance for precipitation through the end of the week.
The National Weather Service in Reno has a lake wind advisory in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday night but the snowflakes that had appeared in the long-range forecast are mostly gone.
Northeast winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph. Officials say the waves on the lake could reach up to 4 feet creating hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
Through Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. The overnight low Wednesday will be about 17 and in the mid 20s into the weekend.
A cold front is expected to drop in from the north on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures and more wind.
It will be mostly clear but there is a 20% chance of snow after 10 a.m. with a high near 38.
The extended forecast remains dry through at least the middle of next week.
