Portion of Lakeview Commons to close after wind erodes beach in South Lake Tahoe

After a windy weekend, a section of beach at Lakeview Commons has partially eroded.

“We had a couple storms in March that started eroding the beach, but it was not bad at all. Winds [this past] Friday and Saturday scoured the beach,” said Jim Marino, assistant director of public works at the city of South Lake Tahoe.

City personnel is currently pursuing a two-pronged approach to assess the situation, according to Marino: A section of the beach will be closed for public safety, and the team is seeking a permit from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) to restore the beach.

The public works department is considering placing large rocks in the eroded area to prevent future winds and waves from further deteriorating sand.

According to Marino, the team has started a conversation with the TRPA and will potentially seek an emergency permit to address the situation. He said if the department gets the go ahead, the restoration will take approximately one month and will “definitely be restored by winter.”

The recent weather patterns have posed issues for places around the lake, not just on South Shore, according to Marino.

At this time, Live at Lakeview is still scheduled to begin at Lakeview Commons on Thursday, June 21, but the stage will be moved to an on-site location closer to the seating area.

“As far as concerts go, On Course Events is prepared for a partial beach closure,” said Leslie Schultz of On Course Events, the producer of Live at Lakeview. “We’re bringing the music closer to you, but with the same panoramic view of Lake Tahoe as a backdrop.”

This story has been updated to include Live at Lakeview information.