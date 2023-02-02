Winds, light snow to end work week at Tahoe followed by a more potent storm on Sunday

A view of South Lake Tahoe Thursday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A weak, quick-moving storm entering the Lake Tahoe region today will bring light snow and gusty winds and will be followed by a stronger system for the weekend that could drop more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement that southwest winds will begin to increase Thursday afternoon in higher terrain, peaking early Friday morning. Ridgetop gusts may hit triple digits and could result in some aviation and mountain recreation disruptions before the wind gusts begin to diminish Friday afternoon.

Light snow showers are also likely with 2 inches possible along the Sierra crest and a dusting for the basin. The service said even a couple inches of snow on highways could lead to slick and hazardous conditions.

The second, and more potent system, is expected to move into the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday which will likely result in widespread travel impacts due to moderate snow, the service said.

Upwards of a foot of snow is possible along Sierra passes and there’s a 15% chance of up to 18 inches. The Tahoe Basin is expected to receive 4-8 inches.

The service said lingering snow showers will be possible through Monday morning followed by cold temperatures that will be about 10 degrees below seasonal averages, which means lower 30s for the Sierra, and will rebound to near averages through next week with low chances for precipitation.