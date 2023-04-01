Windy weekend capped by snow at Tahoe; Warming, drying trend next week

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds on Saturday will blow in the next storm to cap the weekend and begin next week bringing more wind, snow and travel impacts.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts through 8 p.m. for gusts up to 45 mph that could create 4-foot waves and hazardous conditions for small boats. The wind gusts could hit 90-plus on Sierra ridges.

Travel in the mountains this weekend should be largely free of snow impacts but the strong winds are expected to fire back up on Sunday with conditions deteriorating Sunday night into Monday.

“There is a high chance of accumulating snowfall in the Sierra, with a medium chance of light accumulating snow for Western Nevada cities,” the service said in a special statement. “Icy roads could affect the Monday morning commute.”

The service said the incoming system is trending downward a bit with moisture but is still expecting 2 to 6 inches for Tahoe communities and up to 10 inches along the Sierra crest with the main swath of snow likely to materialize west of the basin, the service said.

Snow showers will linger through Wednesday. “Vigorous” snow showers could bring additional snow accumulation up to a few inches anywhere in the Sierra and western Nevada.

Afternoon temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal with highs in the 30s for Sierra valleys through Wednesday following mid 40s this weekend.

This storm may be a “goodbye” to winter weather with a drying and warming trend likely the following weekend.

The high on Thursday is expected to jump into the mid 40s with the high on Friday in the low 50s.