Wine on the Water to benefit Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Wonderful wines, music and more all for a good cause: the annual Wine on the Water is back.

The ninth annual event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe — which has club sites in Truckee, Kings Beach and Incline Village — returns June 10.

Over 450 guests are expected to attend Wine on the Water (WOW), according to the Club. The event boasts exclusive wines, lite bites, an auction, a raffle and wine toss, music and more over the course of a Sunday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency.

"We are very excited to celebrate the club with our community residents and visitors at such a unique event," Mindy Carbajal, BGCNLT CEO, said in a press release. "Guests can expect to experience an exclusive tasting set at a beautiful lakefront indoor / outdoor venue. We can't wait for another wonderful Wine on the Water event on June 10th!"

Confirmed 2018 wineries include Frank Family, Anthem, Pride, Schweiger, Round Pond, Black Kite, McIntyre, Laird, Miner Family, David Arthur, Tamber Bey, Venge, Elyse, Skinner, Maritime, Morgan, V2 Wine Group, Molly Dooker, Walt, Ideology, Rombauer and Blackbird.

WOW will take place at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe's lakeside ballroom, patio and beach, located at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village. Parking for guests will be available at the venue with ticket purchase.

The event kicks off with the VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. for guests who purchased a VIP ticket. General admission entry starts at 1 p.m. The tasting will run until 5 p.m., with live music and lite bites from BGCNLT's Chop Shop, the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Jason's Beachside Grille, Brimm's Catering and Manzanita, Lake Tahoe from The Ritz-Carlton.

Tickets are currently on sale at EventBrite.com with additional opportunities to donate to the Club at the event. VIP tickets cost $220 and include a WOW 2018 "swag bag" as well as early entry. General admission tickets cost $120.

Proceeds from the event will support year-round programs at BGCNLT.

The Club first opened its doors 20 years ago in Kings Beach and has since spread to the communities of Truckee and Incline Village. Across all sites, BGCNLT currently serves over 1,800 local youth with before and after-school programs, summer camps and sports leagues, according to the Club.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Wine on the Water, call 530-582-3760 or visit http://www.bgcnlt.org.