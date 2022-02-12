Winners announced for the 14th annual Blue Ribbon Awards
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 14th Annual Blue Ribbon Award winners were announced on January 27th during a private event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and live broadcast for virtual public attendance.
Tahoe Chamber congratulates the following winners and finalists, and thanks the respective award sponsors:
Tourism Award by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
- Lake Tahoe Balloons / Award Winner
- Weddings at Lakeside Beach / Runner-up
- Flatstick Pub / Finalist
New Business of the Year Award by Luna Lending
- Cuppa Tahoe / Award Winner
- Tahoe Bagel Co. / Runner-up
- Test Well / Finalist
Excellence in Business Award by Marriott Grand Residence Club
- The Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop / Award Winner
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Runner-up
- Cold Water Brewery and Grill / Finalist
Entrepreneur Award by Sustainable Community Advocates
- Chris McNamara, Outdoor GearLab and Tech GearLab / Award Winner
- Lizzy Kirkpatrick, Tahoe Kids Trading Co. / Runner-up
- Christy Wilson, Embarc / Finalist
Customer Service Award by Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resorts
- Mike Peron, Sierra Nevada Media Group / Award Winner
- Daniele Waterhouse, McDuff’s Pub / Runner-up
- Peter Sereno, Encore / Finalist
Public Service Agency Award by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling
- Chief Brad Zlendick, Lake Valley Fire Protection District / Award Winner
- Katie Sheehan, Clean Tahoe / Runner-up
- Kevin Fromherz, Nevada Division of State Parks / Finalist
Community Enrichment Award by Tahoe South Events Center
- South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center / Award Winner
- Clean Up the Lake / Runner-up
- Saint Joseph Community Land Trust / Finalist
Volunteer of the Year Award by Bally’s Lake Tahoe
- Wendy David, Tahoe Magic / Award Winner
- Colin West, Clean Up the Lake / Runner-up
- Frank Gerdeman, ADVANCE / Finalist
Tallac Achievement Award by Lake Tahoe Cruises
This award recognizes exemplary organizational response during and after the Caldor Fire which uplifted the economy and community of the South Shore. The winner is decided by public voting.
- Heavenly Ski / Award Winner
- El Dorado Community Foundation / Runner-up
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Finalist
The annual Blue Ribbon Awards honor the community’s spirit and innovation. 2021 is another testament to the people, organizations, and businesses that make the South Shore the wondrous place that it is. The community is encouraged to learn more about finalists and view a recording of the awards ceremony on tahoechamber.org/blue-ribbon-awards-2021.
Tahoe Chamber extends gratitude to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Tahoe Beach Club, Lake Tahoe Television, Tahoe Daily Tribune, City of South Lake Tahoe, and committee volunteers for their generous support. Special thanks to Tiffany Zabaglo, Tahoe Chamber Board Chair, for her leadership in bringing this year’s program to fruition.
