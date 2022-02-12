Winners announced for the 14th annual Blue Ribbon Awards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 14th Annual Blue Ribbon Award winners were announced on January 27th during a private event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and live broadcast for virtual public attendance.

14th Annual Blue Ribbon Award winners and runner-ups who were present at the private ceremony.

Provided

Tahoe Chamber congratulates the following winners and finalists, and thanks the respective award sponsors:

Tourism Award by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Lake Tahoe Balloons / Award Winner

Weddings at Lakeside Beach / Runner-up

Flatstick Pub / Finalist

New Business of the Year Award by Luna Lending

Cuppa Tahoe / Award Winner

Tahoe Bagel Co. / Runner-up

Test Well / Finalist

Excellence in Business Award by Marriott Grand Residence Club

The Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop / Award Winner

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Runner-up

Cold Water Brewery and Grill / Finalist

Entrepreneur Award by Sustainable Community Advocates

Chris McNamara, Outdoor GearLab and Tech GearLab / Award Winner

Lizzy Kirkpatrick, Tahoe Kids Trading Co. / Runner-up

Christy Wilson, Embarc / Finalist

Customer Service Award by Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resorts

Mike Peron, Sierra Nevada Media Group / Award Winner

Daniele Waterhouse, McDuff’s Pub / Runner-up

Peter Sereno, Encore / Finalist

Public Service Agency Award by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling

Chief Brad Zlendick, Lake Valley Fire Protection District / Award Winner

Katie Sheehan, Clean Tahoe / Runner-up

Kevin Fromherz, Nevada Division of State Parks / Finalist

Community Enrichment Award by Tahoe South Events Center

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center / Award Winner

Clean Up the Lake / Runner-up

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust / Finalist

Volunteer of the Year Award by Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Wendy David, Tahoe Magic / Award Winner

Colin West, Clean Up the Lake / Runner-up

Frank Gerdeman, ADVANCE / Finalist

Tallac Achievement Award by Lake Tahoe Cruises

This award recognizes exemplary organizational response during and after the Caldor Fire which uplifted the economy and community of the South Shore. The winner is decided by public voting.

Heavenly Ski / Award Winner

El Dorado Community Foundation / Runner-up

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Finalist

The annual Blue Ribbon Awards honor the community’s spirit and innovation. 2021 is another testament to the people, organizations, and businesses that make the South Shore the wondrous place that it is. The community is encouraged to learn more about finalists and view a recording of the awards ceremony on tahoechamber.org/blue-ribbon-awards-2021.

Tahoe Chamber extends gratitude to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Tahoe Beach Club, Lake Tahoe Television, Tahoe Daily Tribune, City of South Lake Tahoe, and committee volunteers for their generous support. Special thanks to Tiffany Zabaglo, Tahoe Chamber Board Chair, for her leadership in bringing this year’s program to fruition.