Winners awarded at Tahoe curling club’s annual spring bonspiel

Team Hazard is (from left) Chris Sullivan (Lead), Raju P.N. (Skip), John Tyron (Second) and Eric Hazard (Vice).

Provided/LTEC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club’s Team Hazard won the 2nd annual Spring Spiel April 28-30 when the club hosted curlers from the West Coast region for the annual bonspiel.

LTEC has been organized since 2013 and in 2020 built a dedicated ice arena in Stateline and holds several competitive bonspiels throughout the year to invite curlers to visit our club and to expand our curling community.

This year, the annual Spring is in the Air Spiel hosted 48 curlers from the Hollywood, San Francisco, Roseville, and Boise curling clubs who came to play in the weekend bonspiel. Games began Friday, April 28, and the final round finished late Sunday afternoon when the Lake Tahoe curlers finished up on top.

Twelve teams competed for the Spring Spiel Cup and Team Hazard: Raju P.N (Skip), Eric Hazard (Vice), John Tyron (Second), and Chris Sullivan (Lead) from Lake Tahoe took the Winner’s Trophy.

Team ‘Can and Will (LTEC): Dave Wiesen, Ray Sidney, Julie McCan and Larry Sidney took the second-place medal, while Team Plan D (Wine Country Curling Club): Dan Stefani, Jeff Jones, Mike Fromm, and Jenny Fromm took third.

More bonspiels are planned this summer including a Mixed Doubles Spiel in July, a Triples Spiel (a new format) in August, and the Thin Air Spiel in October.

Second Place Team ‘Can and Wil (from left) Dave Wiesen (Skip), Ray Sidney (Vice), Larry Sidney (Lead) and Julie McCan (Second).

Provided/LTEC