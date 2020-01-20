Winning lottery ticket worth $14 million purchased at South Lake Tahoe Raley’s

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Lottery has reported that a winning ticket was purchased in South Lake Tahoe.

The winning ticket was purchased at Raley’s at the Y, at 1040 Emerald Bay Rd, and is worth $14 million.

The SuperLotto Plus winning numbers of 6, 7, 20, 27, 42 and 12 were drawn on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The jackpot winner is yet to be announced.

During the same contest, two $17,513 prizes were awarded for winning tickets purchased at a gas station in San Francisco and at a cigarette shop in Concord.

The odds of winning the mega jackpot were 41,416,353-to-1.