Winning names announced in Nevada snow plow contest

NDOT has launched a snow plow naming contest that lasts through Dec. 26. Pictured is a Mt. Rose Highway snowplow.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced the winning names for their inaugural Name-A-Snowplow contest.

The winning snowplow names, representing the three regions of Nevada, are:

Cirque du Snowleil – Southern Nevada / Mt. Charleston

Sierra Scoop – Northwestern Nevada / State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway

Nevada Thaw Enforcement – Northeastern Nevada / Interstate 80, Near Elko

SnowBeGone Kenobi – Honorable Mention

The winning names will be placed on the named snowplows using a specially-made decal.

Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snow plow-naming contests, NDOT invited Nevadans to submit names for plows representing the three NDOT regions across the state.

The submission period lasted from Dec. 19 through Dec. 26. More than 900 entries were received and reviewed by an NDOT review team. Extra consideration was given to Nevada-specific names. Contest information is available at dot.nv.gov/plow.

NDOT has 388 snowplows statewide. Many of those vehicles perform dual jobs, such as highway shoulder repairs and other earthwork in the summer, and are ready to clear state roads and highways at the first sign of falling snow, helping keep highways safe and passable.

The contest recognizes the dedicated work of NDOT highway maintenance staff who use the plows to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected. The contest also calls attention to NDOT’s record staff shortage among highway maintenance operators and encourages those qualified candidates who wish to serve their community to apply today.

Source: NDOT