Winter advisory in effect at Lake Tahoe; Up to a foot of snow possible

A storm moving into the Lake Tahoe Basin on Sunday could drop up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory, along with a lake wind advisory, that calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow at lake level, 4 to 8 inches above 7,000 feet, and up to a foot possible near the Sierra crest.

The winter weather advisory lasts through 5 p.m. on Monday and the wind advisory ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say southwest winds could gust around 30 to 40 mph for Sierra valley communities with gusts up to 90 mph along the Sierra crest.

Motorists and commuters should plan on slick road roads during Sunday evening and the Monday morning. Blowing snow may reduce visibility and strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

Waves on the lake could reach up to 4 feet with highest waves expected from mid-lake to eastern shores.

After the high temperature reaches 46 on Sunday, it plummets to the mid teens overnight.

Monday’s high is not expected to get above freezing with the overnight low about 15.

After the storm clears out on Monday, it will be mostly sunny through Thursday until another chance of snow enters the region Thursday night into the weekend.