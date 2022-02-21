Winter advisory issued for Tahoe; several inches of snow expected at lake level

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy winds started gusting around dinnertime Sunday at Lake Tahoe and a bit of snow has arrived Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Monday morning issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 7 p.m. and lasts through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The service expects 3 to 6 inches of snow at lake level and up to 10 inches above 7,000 feet with higher amounts possible along the Sierra crest.

Commuters on Tuesday morning should plan on slick road conditions and to allow for extra time to reach your destination.

“Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume,” the service said.





While the advisory expires at 10 a.m. Tuesday, additional light snow is expected throughout the day. The service said strong winds could create whiteout conditions, especially near Sierra passes.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Strong winds will also create choppy, hazardous conditions on Lake Tahoe through Monday evening.

Aside from the snow, the week will start with cold temperatures.

Monday’s high is expected to be about freezing with the overnight low in the mid teens.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the mid 20s and drop into the low teens overnight.

The clouds will clear out Wednesday morning and the sun takes over for the rest of the week, although the temps will be on the cooler side.

Wednesday the high will be around 25 and gradually rise through the weekend, 34 on Thursday, 36 on Friday and in the low 40s on the weekend.

The long-range forecast appears to remain dry through February with a few signals that a wetter pattern could emerge in March, the service said, and added that it remains “cautiously optimistic.”