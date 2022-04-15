Winter advisory: More than a foot of snow possible Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As one storm leaves the Lake Tahoe Basin another approaches.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued another winter weather advisory for Saturday that starts at 2 a.m. and lasts through 5 p.m.

The storm that hit the region Thursday dropped anywhere from a couple of inches to 16 inches of snow recorded at Sugar Bowl Resort with 15 inches at Palisades Tahoe. And the service is forecasting more than a foot of snow with the next weather maker. Chains are required Friday morning over Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 and over Mount Rose Summit on Nevada State Route 431.

The new advisory calls for 6-12 inches on the west slope of the Sierra above 6,000 feet with up to 15 inches in localized areas.

The snow will cause travel difficulties and motorists should prepare for slick roads and reduced visibility, the service said. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com .

Snow showers may hang around through Friday morning before gradually becoming sunny with a high of about 40. Southwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph with gusts up to 24 mph.

Stronger snow showers return to the basin late Friday evening and it’s possible that 2-4 inches fall overnight.

The service said snow could be heavy at times on Saturday where the high temperature may reach 32. Combined with winds ranging in the 18-24 mph range, and gusts up to 37, travelers will likely face reduced visibility. Snow accumulations during the day are expected to be between 5-9 inches.

The storm clears out Saturday night but south winds gusts of 28 mph will stick around.

Easter Sunday will be sunny and cool with a high in the mid 40s. The sun will hang around through Monday before another storm could enter the basin late Monday night bringing snow showers into Tuesday.