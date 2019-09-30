Winter advisory starts week, but temps expected to rise into weekend at Lake Tahoe

Many residents around the Lake Tahoe Basin woke up Saturday morning to fresh snow.

Jill Rozak / Provided

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Monday morning but the precipitation disappears for the rest of the week at Lake Tahoe, and the temperatures are expected to slowly rise into the weekend.

The Weather Channel is warning drivers of up to 3 inches of snow could fall this morning during commute hours that could cause traffic issues going over mountain passes.

The National Weather Service in Reno also has an advisory but less snow is expected.

The high for Monday is 44 and dropping down to a chilly 26 overnight.

NWS forecasts the temperatures to slowly rise this week and ultimately reaching 70 on the weekend.

Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 47 with a low of 30. Wednesday’s high is 56 with a low of 35.

Tahoe is expected to reach back into the 60s on Thursday and Friday with lows around 35.

Saturday and Sunday the highs are expected to reach 70 degrees.