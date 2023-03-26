Winter athletes recognized at LTUSD board meeting

(Pictured left to right) Coach Mike Neiger, Trustee Larry Reilly, Ivy Gonzalez, President Valerie Mansfield, Kash Hendrick, Trustee Bonnie Turnbull, Patrick Webster, Owen Kushlan, Trustee Lauri Kemper, Evan Habaradas, David Jones, Trustee Jon Hetherton, Tom Mauer and Principal Justin Zunino.

LTUSD meeting STHS Student Athletes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Principal Justin Zunino recognized winter season coaches and student athletes for their outstanding achievements during the March 23 Lake Tahoe Unified School District board meeting.

Coach Mike Neiger highlighted basketball superstar Ivy Gonzalez as she earned the 3A North Western Division MVP award. Zunino introduced wrestlers Kash Hendrick and Patrick Webster. Hendrick took second at state and Patrick took third. Alpine ski coach David Jones showed off the academic awards that both the girls and boys teams earned racing this year.

Staff members from Meyers Elementary, Elevated Digital Learning Academy and Mt. Tallac provided board members with updates on their Single Focus Plans at each site. The principals and staff reported positive feedback about the progress and noted that student test scores and attendance were improving as a result of their efforts.

Brett Hardesty and Pam Johnson, students at Mt. Tallac High School, spoke about the positive impact the school is having on their lives.

Joe Byrd from Infinity Systems presented the results of 2022-2023 Orgametrics and Equimetrics staff surveys. He noted that scores are improving. This indicates that the district is moving in a positive direction.

During the board member reports, Trustee Larry Reilly reported on the State of District/Local Control Accountability Plan Community Conversation that the District hosted on March 15, at South Tahoe High School.

He noted that over 150 people attended and thanked participants for their honest dialog.

Brett Hardesty, Mt. Tallac student, speaking during the board meeting.

Provided/LTUSD

Associate Superintendent Dr. Alan Reeder noted that next year’s State of the District/LCAP-Community Conversation will be held on March 20, 2024.

Dr. Reeder presented the results of the Local Control Accountability Plan. LTUSD is in year two of the three year LCAP. The LCAP is a district’s three year improvement plan which involves studying achievement data, collecting input from an LCAP Staff Task Force, an LCAP Parent Advisory Group and an STEA LCAP Advisory group. Additionally, LTUSD uses survey data to help guide the LCAP work.

Human Resources Director John Simons informed the board about the South Tahoe Educators Association Sunshine 2023-24 items for negotiations for the 2023-2024 school year. The Sunshine items are Article XI, unit member hours and Article XX, grade span adjustment.

The Board approved the fiscal year 2022-23 Transportation Plan and the Audit

Report for Measure G Bond for the Year Ended June 30, 2022.

Source: LTUSD