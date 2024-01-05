Winter driving conditions create ‘death traps’ for drivers in Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev., – Law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to heed chain control signs and abide by common winter driving condition rules after several multi-vehicle collisions occurred within a 24 hour window due to the recent snowfall and icy conditions.

Travel may become impossible through the weekend in the Sierras as a winter storm warning takes hold, promising more than a foot of snow in Homewood and up to 16″ of snow in Kirkwood.

Snow is expected to arrive by daybreak Saturday and get heavier as the day wears on, lasting into the early hours of Sunday, the National Weather Service suggested to “change your plans if possible.”

With temperatures well below freezing, as low as five degrees expected Sunday evening winter driving conditions will be treacherous, even for the most seasoned driver.

Last Wednesday afternoon Tramway became a parking lot when one by one, 16 cars slid into each other, including one belonging to a responding Douglas Sheriff’s Officer, according to officials.

“I drove everywhere yesterday without problem until I met this death trap,” local Tim Terrach commented on video of the pile up posted to a locals Facebook page.

“We closed the intersection, the road was horrible and we are looking into how to avoid this icy condition again,” DCSO Undersheriff Ron Elges told the Tribune.

The next day, Thursday January 4, South Lake Tahoe police officers arrived at Keller and found a 10 car pile up. According to officials they were surprised to find eight more cars just around the corner on Saddle Road in the same paradox.

“There was a mix of occupied and unoccupied vehicles, no injuries. Officers responded and most vehicles were removed by owners,” South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist told the Tribune.

South Lake Tahoe Chief of Police David Stevenson said the unoccupied vehicles remaining had been towed by 12:30 p.m that day.

Sgt. Carlquist said there have been conflicting pressure on the police department from residents and businesses, some argue to “keep the road open for those who live in the neighborhood, and a lot of pressure from the businesses for us to close them.”

“When we close the roads, it is a combination of police cars, signs and barricades. Unfortunately each year there are drivers who steal the signs, throw the barricades into the snow, and argue/ignore officers,” Carlquist added that when closing a road, all officers on shift are required, “leaving the city with no emergency response. We try to avoid closing the roads at all costs, but when unprepared drivers spin out we have no choice.”

During the winter the hills on Needle Peak, Saddle and Keller Roads often turn into slip-n-slides for vehicles, even the 4×4 vehicles, without chains during icy conditions.

Knowing the challenges, the agencies have also worked to create a schedule with the Roads Department for sanders to pass on the roadways.

“There’s been years of efforts to keep drivers safe on the main and side roads up at Heavenly. We’ve met regularly with Heavenly staff and tried to implement electronic road signs, use CSOs, directing drivers to weather reports, and other parking measures. This year we added chain control warnings and flashing lights on top of signs to try to get more awareness from drivers,” Carlquist explained.

“Winter driving is like most of the stuff we do – with practice, patience, and common sense, you can do it,” with a little jest, Visit Lake Tahoe has a few things listed on their website that drivers can do to get up the mountain, and around town, safely.

For more information on winter driving tips visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/travel/winter_driving_in_south_lake_tahoe/