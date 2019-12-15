Winter Lego Building Challenge starts Wednesday at Zephyr Cove Library

Lego Winter House ready for Christmas.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Douglas County Public Library will hold a Winter Lego Building Challenge from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8.

Children, teens and adults are invited to build an original Lego brick structure to enter in the contest.

This year’s theme is “Games.”

Children who want to use the library’s bricks can come to the Minden or Zephyr Cove libraries at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, to build their entries.

Rules and entry forms can be found at the library or on the library’s website at library.douglascountynv.gov.

Bring your creation and completed entry form to eitehr library. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.