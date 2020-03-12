Winter makes strong return this weekend to Lake Tahoe, 2 to 3 feet of snow expected

Snow will fill in the mountains all around the lake this weekend.

Provided / Mike Peron

Winter makes a strong return this weekend to Lake Tahoe.

Possibly the biggest winter storm of the season is aimed at the basin with feet of snow forecast for the mountains by the National Weather Service in Reno.

NWS has issued a high wind watch from Friday through Saturday and a winter storm watch that lasts over a day, from Saturday morning through Monday morning.

Winds will increase Friday and turn strong early Saturday, making travel more difficult for airplanes and high-profile vehicles. The wind will consistently stay around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and up to 100 mph on the ridge tops.

Waves could reach up to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe and boating will be dangerous.

The best time to travel over the Sierra passes is Friday through Saturday morning, according to the NWS. Those attempting to travel later should be prepared to sit in their cars for several hours as heavy snowfall will likely make travel impossible. Remember to pack tire chains, extra food, water and clothing.

The snow starts Saturday initially above 7,000 feet, but quickly lowers to where it’s an all snow event.

Saturday night the snow hits hard and by Sunday morning the lake could anywhere from 6-15 inches of snow and the mountains above 7,000 feet could have 2-3 feet of snow.

Reno and Carson City could also accumulate several inches of snow.

The snow continues Monday into Tuesday and could add a few more inches at lake level and up to 10 inches on the mountains.

Temperatures on Friday will reach into the 50s and then plummet to freezing and below for a few days during the storms.

The biggest storm of the season so far was in mid-January and brought about 2 feet to a couple of resorts.