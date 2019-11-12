Recreational resort off I-80 near Donner Summit hits the market for $6 million

Kingvale Recreational Resort.

Provided

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — For those tired of sharing snow with the Lake Tahoe masses, and are flush with an extra $6 million, a recreational resort has hit the market just before winter.

Kingvale Recreational Resort off Interstate 80 in Soda Springs, about eight miles from Donner Summit, has been listed for $5,999,000 by California Outdoor Properties.

The 297-acre property is a sledding and tubing destination, especially for residents in Sacramento and the Bay Area.

The listing says a concessionaire runs snowmobiles in the winter and ATV and dirt bikes in the summer. There are existing roads and expansion opportunities include a zip line, ropes course, an electric bike trail system and a wedding venue.

The resort has a 90,000-gallon water tank on-site and is a former site of a horse rental operation where guided tours would go into the neighboring Tahoe National Forest.

The purchase would also include a permit to mine surface granite boulders used for landscaping and a 20-year lease on a pizza restaurant.

The listing says the property grossed $500,000 in 2018.

According to Zillow.com, the property last sold for $1,042,000 in August 2017.