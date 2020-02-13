Winter Snowdown II at the Crystal Bay Club

Experience Winter Snowdown this weekend at Crystal Bay.

If you go ... What: Winter Snowdown II When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 Where: The Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $20-25 Info: www.ticketmaster.com

The Winter Snowdown II will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino.

The Winter Snowdown II is a classic Tahoe Hoedown and will feature Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra, Royal Jelly Jive and Willy Tea Taylor.

Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra encompasses the meaning of roots while using string instruments and incorporating soul in the voice of the show.

Royal Jelly Jive will bring their soul, funk music to the show. Originating from San Francisco, Royal Jelly Jive brings a unique vibe to this otherwise “bluegrassy” sort of show.

Listen to the Californian cowboy, Willy Tea Taylor play his acoustic guitar while telling his story through his songs.

The night will be full of genre bending music that resembles a bit of bluegrass, rock and Americana.

There will be a free Red Room After Party with The Sam Chase & The Untraditional.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or Crystal Bay box office.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show.

For more information, visit Winter Showdown II on Facebook.