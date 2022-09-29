Winter stoke: Magic Hour to premier at Truckee-Tahoe

The film will follow riders through their Magic Hour.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Teton Gravity Research has unveiled the trailer for its newest film, Magic Hour, and the film will be premiering locally for VIP screenings.

On Friday, Sept. 30, a full length screening of the ski and snowboard film will premiere at the Truckee Community Arts Center with a high end whiskey tasting featuring Tincup Whiskey and an athlete/production team Q&A.

“Magic Hour isn’t a particular time of day so much as it is these magical moments that we all experience on any given day, playing in some of the wildest places on the planet,” said co-editor of the film and co-founder of TGR Todd Jones. “We captured some of the most amazing skiing and snowboarding action in some of the most beautiful place in the world and we can’t wait to share the magic with the world.”

Filmed on location in 2022 in the most epic places across North America, Magic Hour takes viewers from Jackson Hole, the Church, and Coast Mountain ranges in Alaska, to the Selkirk, Purcell, Valhalla, and Kootenay ranges in British Columbia, and Montana.

Magic Hour’s star-studded cast will include some of the biggest names in the industry such as Lake Tahoe local Michelle Parker, Kai Jones, Nick McNutt, Jeremy Jones, Tim Durtschi, Parkin Costain, Amy Jane David, Bode Merrill, plus a few more friends.

The crew of skiers and riders will take you on a journey through next-level terrain in some of the most jaw-dropping spots on the planet just as the sun rises and set.

The event will have prize giveaways from TGR, Yeti, Sierra Nevada, Atomic, Volk, Mammut, Tincup Whiskey and more.

Jim Ryan and Griffin Post visit Jackson Hole during the feature film Magic Hour, which will premiere in Truckee this Friday, Sept. 30.

Everyone in attendance will have a chance at the tour of grand prizes, including a trip to Jackson Hole, the ultimate at-home editing package from Sierra Nevada, a Yeti prize pack, custom skis or snowboards from Tincup Whiskey, Ikon Passes, or a Mammut safety setup including an navy pack.

Tickets are $60 and include a Tincup Whiskey Tasting, Yeti x TGR swag bags, three months of TGR Premium, athlete/production team Q&A, and access to the screening. This event is 21-plus only.

A larger event will be held at KT Base Bar at Palisades Tahoe for the winter kick-off celebration of the year. Join Palisades Tahoe at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with the screening of the film along with more prize giveaways.

Many are excited for the film to debut, including professional skier and mountain athlete Amy Jane David, who is making her TGR debut this year.

“The Magic Hour is when everything clicks,” said David. “Leading up to a magic hour moment, there is so much work, dedication, and passion for years, throw in a little magic, a team, self-belief, and beautiful moments can happen.”

There will be two premiers of the movie in the Tahoe basin; one in Truckee and one at Palisades Tahoe.

To learn more and purchase tickets for the Truckee premiere of Magic Hour, visit tour.tetongravity.com/event/magic-hour-truckee .

To purchase tickets for the Palisades event visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/teton-gravity-research-presents-magic-hour .