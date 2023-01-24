Winter storm doesn’t stop Vail Resorts, Bread & Broth from serving community dinner

Heavenly Mountain Resort's Molly O'Mahoney (left) and Mary Yagisawa helped serve a community dinner.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Despite Mother Nature bringing an additional foot of fresh snow to the Lake Tahoe area on Monday, Jan. 16, Bread & Broth still served a hot meal to the 41 dinner guests who braved the cold and the snowy roads. Due to the road conditions and blocked driveways, only a few cooks could get to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall, so hot pizza from Pizza Hut, a green salad, and broccoli were served in lieu of the planned menu.

The heavy snowfall also closed off the Carson Pass preventing the Kirkwood Mountain Resort Adopt A Day Crew that was all lined up for their sponsorship dinner from making it to Grace Hall either. To the rescue came kindhearted Heavenly crew members, Mary Yagisawa and Molly O’Mahoney. These two young ladies filled in for the Kirkwood crew and were a big help in bagging the ‘giveaway’ food and serving the dinner. Although they came in with just a few hours’ notice, they were a big help and had a great time.

“Unexpected greatness,” declared Molly.

The Vail’s EpicPromise Grant provides the funds for Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort to alternate sponsoring a Monday Meal every other month. Both of the Resorts always send fantastic team members to help at their sponsorship meals. They are enthusiastic and project great positive energy. Neither Molly or Mary had ever volunteered at a B&B meal before but according to Mary, the experience was “simply epic.”

Submitted by Bread & Broth