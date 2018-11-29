Winter storm dumping snow at Lake Tahoe; ski resorts report nearly 1 foot of snow overnight

It is starting to look like winter at Lake Tahoe.

A winter storm currently moving through the area is dumping fresh snow from lake level to higher elevations.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 11 inches of new snow overnight, while Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 8-10 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort on South Shore reports 4 inches of overnight snow. Sierra-at-Tahoe, which opens for the season tomorrow, reports 9 inches of overnight snow at its base.

With snow levels hovering between 5,500 and 6,500 feet Thursday morning, chain requirements are currently in effect on Lake Tahoe highways.

The new snow is likely just a taste of what is to come. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for the region until 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, 1-2 feet of snow could accumulate above 7,000 feet. Lake level could see 5-10 inches, with larger amounts — as much as 15 inches — possible west of California Route 89.

Wind gusts could be as strong as 70 mph at higher elevations.

Heavy snow is expected to return Friday night. An additional 6-12 inches of new snow could accumulate.