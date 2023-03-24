Winter storm next week may drop up to 3 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Unseasonably cold temperatures and light snow showers will continue through the weekend at Lake Tahoe with a stronger winter storm possible next week, one that could bring multiple feet of snow and travel impacts to the Sierra.

The National Weather Service in Reno as of Friday morning is calling for 2 to 3 feet of snow for the high Sierra and 10 to 20 inches for Tahoe communities, and most of that fresh powder will be dumped on Tuesday, the service said in a special statement. Snow totals on valley floors of western Nevada could reach up to 2 inches, with 2 to 6 inches possible for foothill locations and Virginia City, however accumulations will be limited on roads.

High temperatures are not expected to reach 40 through the weekend and into next week. A couple of inches of snow could accumulate this weekend in some areas ahead of a transition day on Monday before the next impactful storm arrives.

The service said the most widespread precipitation will likely fall in a 12-18 hour window on Tuesday.

After the main moisture push on Tuesday, the service is looking at a “boom/bust” scenario where there is a 20% chance leads to the highest end of snow accumulation, and a 25% chance there will be minor accumulations from Tuesday night into Wednesday which would result in amounts near or below the lower ranges.

Gusty south to southwest winds will accompany the storm and may lead to blowing and drifting snow that will bring significant travel difficulties in the Sierra.

Winds could reach 40-50 mph in the basin and ridge tops may hit triple digits.

For the extended forecast, the service said temperatures will continue to be below average and another increase in moisture is possible at the beginning of April, but that appears to be headed north of the area.