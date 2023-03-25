Winter storm remains on track to dump up to 3 feet of snow at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A winter storm remains on track to impact the Lake Tahoe region early next week, possibly bringing multiple feet of snow, widespread travel difficulties and snow load issues.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter storm watch that will go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, and last through 5 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory is calling for 8 to 16 inches in the Tahoe Basin and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet near and west of State Route 89. Winds could gust up to 45 mph in valley locations and triple digits along Sierra ridges.

The service said the highest snowfall rates and strongest winds are anticipated from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon and snow showers may continue into Wednesday with periods of locally intense snowfall.

Traveling during the advisory could be difficult with hazardous conditions impacting morning and evening work commutes, and, combined with blowing, gusty winds, visibility will be greatly reduced.

For those traveling during the storm, prepare an emergency kit that includes extra water, food, clothing and tire chains.

“Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time,” the service said.

In the extended forecast, the service said there are chances for continued below average temperatures and snow showers for Thursday and Friday with a growing percentage of simulations showing another cold low dropping in from the north by next Sunday.