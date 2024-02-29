Blizzard updates: Heavenly delays opening, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mt. Rose to remain closed
The storm we have been waiting for has arrived. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to produce between 2-4 feet of snow in Lake Tahoe communities. At elevations above 7,000 feet, potentially 4-8 feet are possible. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in lower elevations and 100 at Sierra ridges could damage trees and power lines.
Use this page to stay up to date on road conditions, mountain closures, accidents, and more.
Mountain updates
Sierra-at-Tahoe will remain closed on Saturday. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is remaining closed as well.
According to the Heavenly Conditions Twitter page, the mountain is planning to open at 10 a.m.
Homewood is closed due to multiple feet of snow and blizzard conditions forecast over the next two days. According to their Snow Report page, Homewood is continuing to eveluate conditions and may extend the closure to March 2.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is closed due to damaging winds.
According to the Heavenly Conditions Twitter page, because of the high winds forecasted for Friday the resort will not be running the Gondola or the Gondola lifts.
Sierra-at-Tahoe closed at 12 p.m. Thursday due to increasing storm intensity, according to their Twitter page. The mountain will remain closed through March 1.
Travel
Saturday 8:15 a.m. – Mt. Rose Highway is closed
Friday 7 a.m. – Caltrans will be closing Highway 88 on Carson Pass for avalanche mitigation efforts.
Chains are required on Mt. Rose Highway, Kingsbury Grade, SR-28 and Highway 50. SR-89 is closed at Emerald Bay State Park to D.L. Bliss State Park. Chains are required on the remaining sections of SR-89.
Thursday 9:49 a.m. – According to South Lake Tahoe CHP, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 2 mi east of Kirkwood to 5 mi west of Picketts Jct.
Schools closed
All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed Friday.
Zephyr Cove Elementary School is also closed.
All classes, events, and activities at all Incline Village schools are canceled on Friday, as well.
