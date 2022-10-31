Update: Winter weather advisory issued, snow accumulation downgraded

Update 12:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno upgraded to a winter weather advisory Monday morning but with slightly less snow accumulation than Sunday when it issued a winter weather watch.

The advisory, in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, says up to 9 inches of snow could fall above 7,000 feet with 1 to 3 inches at lake level.

The winds are holding strong with gusts up to 50 mph expected and 80 to 100 mph gusts along the Sierra crest.

“Snow levels will crash on Tuesday with snow expected for all elevations,” the advisory said. “There will be an initial band of heavy snow pushing through Tuesday afternoon into the evening. This will be followed by periods of snow showers Tuesday night through Wednesday.”

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has been issued its first winter storm watch of the season.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the watch for an incoming storm that could drop up to a foot of snow, winds that could reach triple digits and cold temperatures that will feel even colder with the strong gusts.

The service is forecasting 5 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow above 7,000 feet and up to 5 inches above 5,500 feet.

The watch is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The wintry conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

“Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time,” the statement said.

West to southwest winds could reach up to 50 mph, except along the ridges where gusts may hit 100 mph.

The service said strong winds may create sub zero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra and could also result in tree damage.

Monday is a good day to prepare if traveling in the mountains over the next few days. Make sure to have an emergency kit that includes extra food, water and clothing and remember to pack tire chains.

Monday’s high will reach the low 60s which drops to the high 40s on Tuesday and the high 30s on Wednesday. The lows on Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low to mid teens.