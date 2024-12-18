Winter Trek begins Jan 28 at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Winter Trek returns to Heavenly Mountain Resort Jan. 28, 2025

Provided / USDA Forest Service

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is pleased to announce sign ups for the 2025 Winter Trek Conservation Education Program at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Reservations are required and open Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Winter Trek is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, and will continue through the end of March, conditions and weather permitting. Field trips are approximately three hours long and will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, excluding holidays.

Led by Forest Service rangers and community volunteers, the Winter Trek program offers fifth graders an outdoor winter ecology learning experience that takes place at 9,100 feet via the Heavenly Mountain Resort gondola.

The program includes a physical education snowshoeing adventure, while learning about water conservation, land stewardship, and fire and forest ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Winter Trek is a cooperative effort between the Forest Service, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Great Basin Institute, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

Reservations may be made online by visiting the 2025 Winter Trek Program Reservation Form webpage. Reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis and may fill up quickly. For questions, contact Adilene De La Torre at adilene.delatorre@usda.gov .

For more information and to download forms and materials, visit the Winter Trek Fifth-Grade Conservation Education Program webpage.