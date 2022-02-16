SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Forest Service’s Winter Trek Conservation Education Program returns to Heavenly Mountain Resort for the month of March.

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit treks will start on March 1 and will continue 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the month, weather permitting.

Reservations are required for the field trips are approximately three hours long.

Winter Trek returns to Heavenly Mountain Resort on March 1. US Forest Service Photo.



Led by Forest Service rangers and community volunteers, the Winter Trek program offers fifth-graders an outdoor winter ecology learning experience that takes place at 9,100 feet via the gondola at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The program includes a physical education snowshoeing adventure, while learning about water conservation, land stewardship, and fire and forest ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

All participants are required to wear a mask when indoors and to practice social distancing. Additionally, all schools must continue to follow their school district’s coronavirus policies and guidelines.

All Forest Service volunteers are either fully vaccinated or required to provide a weekly negative test to participate in the program and must follow all safety protocols including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Winter Trek is a cooperative effort between the Forest Service, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Great Basin Institute, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Elisa Escobar at elisa.escobar@usda.gov . Reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis and can fill up quickly. Visit go.usa.gov/xtRfn to download forms and materials.