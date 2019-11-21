Winter Wanderland begins this weekend

Wander around this weekend for free during the Winter Wanderland festival at the Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe.

Winter Wanderland will be held in conjunction with the Valhalla Holiday Fair.

Everyone is invited to visit South Lake Tahoe’s “Old Tahoe” summer estates decked out in holiday decorations and a holiday-inspired theme by the Tahoe Heritage Foundation.

This is a celebration of winter for Lake Tahoe and it is expected to become a tradition after this first year.

The historic site museum and gift shop will remain open.

Winter Wanderland will be complete with a cozy fire to keep and a coffee and hot chocolate bar.

Christmas carols will be played on the vintage piano.

There will be horse-drawn wagons and sleigh rides for guests with a special visit from Santa Claus.

The historic estates will be lit up in holiday cheer.

At this family-friendly pray for snow party, Forest of Lights will be featured along with other entertainment.

Admission is free.

For information visit http://www.valhallatahoe.com