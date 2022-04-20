Winter warning: Multi-day storm could drop 3 feet of snow

A view Wednesday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A multi-day storm moving into the Lake Tahoe region is expected to deliver feet of snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather warning for expected heavy snow. The warning goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 11 a.m. Friday.

The warning says up to a foot of snow is expected below 7,000 feet with 1-2 feet possible “west of Highway 89 and in the Carson Range. For the Sierra crest above 7,000 feet, snowfall totals of 2 to 3 feet are likely.”

The service said the Tahoe Basin will likely start receiving heavy snowfall by 7-10 p.m., midnight at the latest, which will cause travel impacts for the Thursday morning commute.

The service said travel could be difficult with long delays and possible highway closures in the Sierra.

If traveling in the mountains, be prepared to be stuck in the car for several hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. Carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and warm clothing. If staying home, be prepared for power outages.

Winds will gust up to 50 mph with stronger gusts of 80 mph on Sierra ridges.

The service issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 5 p.m. Waves on Tahoe are expected to reach up to 4 feet on the eastern shores due to the southwest winds.

Snow is expected throughout the day on Thursday with some thunder also possible.

The snow will last into Friday before moving out later in the day.

The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and clear with highs ranging from 49 on Saturday to 55 on Sunday.