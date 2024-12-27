Winter Weather Advisory in effect: ‘Hazardous Conditions’

Screenshot-2024-12-27-at-8.14.37 AM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA — A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12:00 p.m. today, with waves of 2 to 5 ft. forecast on the lake. The advisory comes in the middle of a wet week and emphasizes powerful winds around the basin.

“Plan on wet or slippery road conditions, especially across area passes for the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines,” says the National Weather Service.

Highway 89 is closed from “the junction of US 395 (Mono County) to the junction of SR 4/Monitor Pass in Alpine County due to snow,” with some other restrictions heading north. Highway 50 remains open. Be sure to check road conditions before travelling.

Latest reports from weather.gov suggest that the “next storm still arrives Saturday night into Sunday.”

This weekend basin residents and visitors should “look for another round of strong southwest winds with gusts up to 50+ mph in western NV valleys, and 100+ mph across Sierra ridges,” says the National Weather Service.

Snow reports for the basin vary, with the rainy conditions somewhat mitigating excitement over snowfall.

OpenSnow’s 5-forecasts predicts that Kirkwood and Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resorts will see around 7″ of snow, while Heavenly will see 3″.

A number of reports suggest resorts in the North Lake area will see more snow, with predictions from OpenSnow suggesting around 10″ for Palisades, Donner and Sugar Bowl.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.