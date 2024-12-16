Winter Weather Advisory in effect: now until 10 p.m.

TAHOE BASIN, Calif. — A “Hazardous Weather Advisory” is in effect for the Tahoe Basin today. It was put up at 6 a.m. and is set to remain in place until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Forecasts suggest today will be very wet and fairly windy, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Highway 89 is “closed from the junction of US 395 in Mono County to the junction of SR 4/Monitor Pass in Alpine County,” according to Caltrans. Chain control is in place in multiple areas. Highway 50 remains open.

For skiers hoping to take advantage of the stormy weather, be advised that “ridgetop winds are gusting up to 70-80+ mph,” according to OpenSnow’s Tahoe Daily forecast. Despite this, there’s little snow accumulation predicted, with potential for 1-6″ above 8000′ in various South Lake resorts.

Today’s system is the last in a trio of storm systems that have hit the basin this past week. Forecasts predict a calm week after tonight, with potential for intermittent fog. Following a calm next week, the National Weather Service predicts that “an active weather pattern will develop next weekend with a potential for periods of gusty winds, rain, and snow through Christmas.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.