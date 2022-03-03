Winter weather advisory issued for Lake Tahoe

The forecast for Lake Tahoe through Saturday.

NWS screengrab

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – If traveling to or from Lake Tahoe Friday, it’s a good idea to start earlier than later.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The service expects 2 to 5 inches of snow at lake level and up to 10 inches above 7,000 feet.

Those traveling in the mountains should plan on slippery roads and depending on the timing of the storm, it could affect the Friday evening commute.

Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph are expected with 50 to 90 mph winds for exposed areas along the Sierra crest.

The service said additional light snow is possible through Saturday afternoon.

Even light snow can affect road travel so be sure to allow for extra time to reach your intended destinations and leave extra space in traffic.

For road conditions visit nvroads.com or call 511.