Winter Weather Advisory to impact Truckee/Tahoe area Monday afternoon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The National Weather Service Reno has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Lake Tahoe area that will go into effect starting at noon on Monday.
Monday morning and afternoon is expected to have a mix of rain and snow showers, which will likely switch to all snow in the afternoon and evening.
According to the advisory, a dusting of one inch is possible for Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities and 2-4 inches at 7,000 feet elevation.
“The highest intensity snow and potential travel impacts are from around 4-10 p.m. Monday, after sunset, including the evening commute. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible for periods of time. Donner Pass and Echo Summit could be affected,” the advisory said.
There could also be winds up to 45 mph in valleys with ridge gusts up to around 100 mph. High winds are expected to last into Tuesday.
There is a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday, with little to no accumulation. The sun is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday. There is a slight chance the snow could return Thursday and Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.