Winter weather on tap for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Sunday from Snow Valley Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Sunday morning said the region will get its first taste of winter this week with a cold snap that will drop high temperatures into the mid to high 30s.

Strong, gusty northern winds will make conditions feel much colder, the service said.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday for winds expected to reach up to 35 mph that could cause waves up to 3 feet making hazardous conditions on the lake for small boats.

The wind will gust up to 20 mph Sunday evening and up to 35 mph on Monday.

Freeze warnings are in effect for the region overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

A burst of snow showers remains possible into Monday morning at all elevations, and although expected accumulation is “meager” it could catch commuters off guard.

“Ensembles still paint the highest snow potential for areas near and south of U.S. HIghway 50, with the highest possible totals into eastern Nevada,” said the service. “There may be a bit of enhancement in the Sierra south of Tahoe late Monday morning … These locations could pick up several inches of snow, but probabilities are less than 10% for reaching 6 inches or greater.”

The service said Sunday is a prime day to get outdoor areas ready for the cold by winterizing irrigation systems and wrapping up the end of gardening season.

The high on Sunday is expected to get near 60 before plummeting to about 36 on Monday, Columbus Day, and 38 on Tuesday.

The overnight lows are expected to be in the 20s through Friday.

The high temps begin rising to about 50 on Wednesday and Thursday and becoming high 50s on Friday into the weekend.