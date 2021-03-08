Winter weather returns this week to Lake Tahoe

After a period of dry, warm weather, winter returns this week to Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting more than a foot of snow for the mountains along with cold temperatures and strong winds over a three-day period.

The service issued a winter storm watch that goes into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

The service said 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible for Lake Tahoe with up to 18 inches for the mountains above 7,000 feet.

Officials say most accumulation snow will happen overnight into the early morning hours.

After a mostly sunny start to the week, the active weather begins Monday evening with periods of snow and gusty winds that will last through Wednesday. Snow flurries may happen earlier in the day.

Wind gusts are expected to get up to 50 mph with stronger gusts in wind prone areas, including up to 90 mph on the Sierra crest.

A lake wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Monday with waves expected to reach 5 feet.

Officials advise that mountain travel could be difficult and the hazardous conditions may affect the commute Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Periods of light snow are also possible in lower elevations of far western Nevada mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday.

If traveling through the mountains, motorists should carry an emergency kit that includes tire chains, extra food and water and warm clothing. Travelers should expect delays.