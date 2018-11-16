Winter White to benefit Camp Fire victims

Tahoe Regional Young Professionals will host its annual Winter White Snowball on Saturday, Nov. 17, and this year the nonprofit has named a new beneficiary.

Proceeds from the event will got to the Camp Fire Victims Fund. Initially TRYP planned to give the proceeds to the Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation. A donation will still be made to the foundation, according to TRYP, but the emphasis on the night will be the Camp Fire.

This year's Winter White will take place at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel from 6-10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to "dress to impress in white, or wear a white costume and enter the costume contest."

Tickets can be purchased at TahoeTRYP.org. Cost is $35 for members and $60 for non-members.

Tickets include a meal. There will be a cash bar along with raffle prizes, silent auction, dance floor, and music by DJ Crave and Amplified Entertainment.

The official after party takes place at Opal inside MontBleu.