Winter WonderGrass returns to Tahoe for 7th year, tickets available

WinterWonderGrass is coming to Palisades Tahoe Friday, March 31 - Sunday, April 2.

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Winter WonderGrass festival is returning to Palisades Tahoe for their seventh year Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2, with the line-up jam-packed with up and coming artists, along with nationally renowned groups prepared to take the stage.

Festival founder Scotty Stroughton is excited to be bringing the festival back to a place he truly believes in magical and is the perfect place for Winter WonderGrass to call home.

“Ten years ago, I was spending a little bit of tine in this part of the world, and I looked at the site… and I just stood in the base area of what was formally Squaw Valley, and was blown away by the natural energy of the place,” said Stroughton. “The mountain literally spoke to me. I felt it was the left place to do it.”

One Stroughton got the blessings of the locals to hold the festival on the west shore, it became home to Winter WonderGrass.

Along with four stages for musicians to play at throughout the weekend, there will be beer tastings everyday early on in the festival from 2-5 p.m.

“I’ve got a bunch of local brewers that come out and sample, which is super fun,” said Stroughton.

Three stages will be indoors, with one outdoor stage as well, to host the 5,000 people who will come through daily for the event.

Tickets are still on sale currently, but are selling quickly and are likely to sell-out soon. Festival passes and VIP tickets are still on sale beginning at $129, along with other options to purchase including entry to late night events that will be happening in the surrounding area following the shows, or van and RV parking ticket options.

Children 12 and under enter for free.

Not only does the festival bring together locals and visitors for an incredible time, but it also focuses on sustainability and partnering with local nonprofits.

“We’ve got a huge green team that does one of the best jobs at any event in the country in terms of diversion rates and sustainability,” said Stroughton. “We work with the Child Food Hub Shane McConkey Foundation, we bring in attendees from all over the country. It’s a super positive family-friendly event.”

The line-up includes big names like Trampled by Turtles, Greensky Bluegrass, and Marcus King, along with local favorites including Dead Winter Capenters, Kyle Tuttle, and Tahoe All-Stars.

There will be multiple other events happening in Tahoe City and at Palisades Tahoe to keep the party going, in eluding the Picking’ in the Plaza shows happening at Palisades daily from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday though Sunday, March 31-April 2.

Additionally, there will be multiple Grass After Dark shows at Moe’s Original BBQ in Tahoe City, the Olympic Valley Lodge at Palisades Tahoe, the Plaza Bar at Palisades Tahoe, and Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

Each show will feature artists from the main festival, and offer a more intimate look into the work of each musician.

To purchase your tickets to Winter WonderGrass and take a look at the after dark parties, check out winterwondergrass.com/tahoe .