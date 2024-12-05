Winter wonderland around Lake Tahoe: your guide to the season’s best holiday festivities

Lake Tahoe, with its snow-covered peaks and lakeside villages, transforms into a winter destination each holiday season. Whether you’re staying in a luxury resort or venturing to the surrounding communities, there’s no shortage of festive activities to enjoy this December. From family gatherings to grand resort celebrations, here’s your roundup of some of the top holiday events across the Tahoe Basin.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

The newly renovated luxury resort is hosting a holiday experience full of festive traditions. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the resort is outfitted with twinkling lights and festive décor. Key events include:

Carolers & Ornament Making (Dec. 23): Enjoy classic holiday tunes as carolers fill the air. Later, craft a personalized ornament to take home as a keepsake.

Santa’s Visit (Dec. 24): Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Christmas Eve Buffet.

Hanukkah Celebration (Dec. 25): Join in a Menorah lighting at Café Blue for a Hanukkah celebration.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop (Dec. 31): Celebrate the New Year with live entertainment, festive food, and the New Year’s Eve ball drop streamed live.

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Fire + Ice, Heavenly Village

Kids and parents alike will enjoy a hearty breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with holiday cheer and plenty of photo opportunities.

Dates: Dec. 7, 14, 21

Seating Times: 9 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Cost: Kids $20, Adults $30

Location: Fire + Ice, Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe

Breakfast will feature pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more—all grilled fresh. Advance reservations are recommended as this event sells out quickly.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino brings the holiday spirit alive with its 2024 “Festive” holiday program, offering a wide range of family-friendly activities and resort experiences.

From Dec. 21 to New Year’s Day, guests can enjoy:

Gingerbread House & Pretzel Log Cabin Making

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Pajama Party Holiday Movie Nights

Snowshoe 101 & Snowshoe Excursions

Adults can enjoy wine tastings, mixology sessions, and wellness activities like ski recovery yoga and sound bath sessions with Tibetan and Crystal singing bowls.

Ring in the New Year at Cutthroat’s Saloon or with a New Year’s Day brunch at Lone Eagle Grille.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe brings a tropical twist to the snowy Sierra landscape. This island-inspired resort, located at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort, offers a unique and festive experience for all ages.

Winter adventures & après-ski fun:

Heated Igloos (Nov. 10): Enjoy private igloos with drinks, charcuterie, and desserts.

Après Ski at LandShark Bar & Grill (Nov. 22): Sip festive cocktails and enjoy local bites by the fire pits.

Mrs. Claus Teddy Bear High Tea (Dec. 5-22): A delightful afternoon tea with holiday tunes, treats, and a special appearance by Mrs. Claus.

Additionally, celebrate the New Year with live music from the Buffett Beach Band, seafood, and VIP access to an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Northern Lights Festival in Incline Village & Crystal Bay

The annual Northern Lights Festival in Incline Village and Crystal Bay is a must-see for those visiting North Lake Tahoe this winter.

Key Events:

Tahoe Film Fest (Dec. 5-8)

Messiah Concert by Tahoe Phil (Dec. 10)

A Night in Bethlehem (Dec. 13)

Brunch with Santa (Dec. 14)

Jingle & Mingle (Dec. 7): Shop local businesses while enjoying festive treats and drinks.

Many of the festival’s events are free, and the schedule runs through New Year’s Day. Don’t miss the chance to explore the community’s holiday lights and decorations, and support local shops during Jingle & Mingle.

Temple Bat Yam’s Vodka and Latkes Fundraiser

Join Temple Bat Yam for its 6th annual Vodka & Latkes fundraiser. Celebrate Hanukkah with great food, drinks, and festive activities at this fun-filled event.

Event Highlights:

Tahoe Blue Vodka Cocktails: Sample a variety of cocktails featuring Tahoe Blue Vodka, plus non-alcoholic beverages.

Latkes & Small Bites: Enjoy delicious latkes, appetizers, and desserts.

Dreidel Spinning & Raffle Prizes: Spin the dreidel and win raffle prizes.

Silent Auction: Bid on unique items donated by local businesses.

Location: Temple Bat Yam Tahoe

Address: 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Date: Dec. 11

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Meyers Annual Tree Lighting

Don’t miss the Meyers Annual Tree Lighting event. Celebrate the season with family-friendly activities, music, and festive fun at Divided Sky in Meyers. The event is free and open to the public. The tree lighting and ceremony will take place outdoors in the Divided Sky parking lot.

Event Highlights:

Santa’s Arrival: Santa will be arriving via the CALSTAR helicopter (weather permitting), sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Please be patient as he gathers his elves!

Tree Lighting Ceremony: The beautiful Meyers tree will be lit up with more lights than ever before.

Fun Activities: Hot cocoa, popcorn, and a photo opportunity with Santa.

Location: Divided Sky

Address: 3200 U.S. Hwy 50, Meyers, CA 96155

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

South Tahoe Middle School Choir Performance

Prepare to be festive and join in for a special performance by the South Tahoe Middle School Choir at the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot. All proceeds benefit local youth programs. Enjoy free hot chocolate and popcorn while you shop for your tree!

Location: South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot, Lakeview Commons at El Dorado Beach

Address: 1004 Lakeview Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Date: Dec. 8

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.